banner38

Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

94'üncüsü düzenlenecek Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.

Kültür Sanat 09.02.2022, 00:42
Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

Jane Campion'un gotik western filmi "The Power of the Dog" 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Greig Fraser'in "Dune" filmi 10 dalda, "Belfast" ve "West Side Story" filmleri de 7'şer dalda Oscar'a aday oldu.

Los Angeles'ta 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 23 daldaki ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:

En iyi film adayları

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

En iyi yönetmen adayları

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

En iyi sinematografi adayları

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

En iyi orijinal senaryo adayları

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

En iyi görsel efekt adayları

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

En iyi film müziği adayları

"King Richard"

"Encanto"

"Belfast"

"No Time to Die"

"Four Good Days"

Kaynak: AA
#oscar adayları #Oscar ödülleri
Yorumlar (0)
banner35
4
kısa süreli hafif yoğunluklu yağmur
Günün Anketi Tümü
Yerli veya yabancı aşılardan hangisini kullanmayı tercih ederdiniz?
Yerli veya yabancı aşılardan hangisini kullanmayı tercih ederdiniz?
banner21
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 24 57
2. Konyaspor 23 48
3. Adana Demirspor 24 40
4. Alanyaspor 24 39
5. Başakşehir 23 37
6. Fenerbahçe 24 37
7. Beşiktaş 24 37
8. Hatayspor 24 36
9. Gaziantep FK 23 35
10. Kayserispor 24 34
11. Karagümrük 24 33
12. Sivasspor 24 31
13. Galatasaray 24 28
14. Kasımpaşa 24 27
15. Göztepe 24 27
16. Giresunspor 24 26
17. Antalyaspor 24 25
18. Rizespor 24 22
19. Altay 24 21
20. Ö.K Yeni Malatya 23 16
Takımlar O P
1. Ankaragücü 22 48
2. Ümraniye 22 45
3. Erzurumspor 22 41
4. Bandırmaspor 22 39
5. Eyüpspor 21 37
6. İstanbulspor 21 36
7. Samsunspor 21 34
8. Adanaspor 22 32
9. Manisa Futbol Kulübü 22 28
10. Boluspor 20 27
11. Tuzlaspor 21 27
12. Keçiörengücü 22 27
13. Menemen Belediyespor 22 26
14. Gençlerbirliği 22 26
15. Kocaelispor 22 24
16. Bursaspor 21 23
17. Altınordu 22 22
18. Denizlispor 22 20
19. Balıkesirspor 21 11
Takımlar O P
1. Manchester City 23 57
2. Liverpool 22 48
3. Chelsea 24 47
4. M. United 23 41
5. West Ham United 24 38
6. Arsenal 21 36
7. Tottenham 20 36
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 34
9. Brighton 22 30
10. Leicester City 20 26
11. Aston Villa 21 26
12. Southampton 22 25
13. Crystal Palace 22 24
14. Brentford 23 23
15. Leeds United 21 22
16. Everton 21 20
17. Watford 22 16
18. Newcastle 22 16
19. Norwich City 22 16
20. Burnley 20 13
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 23 53
2. Sevilla 23 47
3. Real Betis 23 40
4. Barcelona 22 38
5. Atletico Madrid 22 36
6. Villarreal 23 35
7. Real Sociedad 22 35
8. Athletic Bilbao 23 34
9. Rayo Vallecano 22 31
10. Celta Vigo 23 30
11. Valencia 23 30
12. Osasuna 23 29
13. Espanyol 23 27
14. Elche 23 26
15. Getafe 23 25
16. Granada 23 24
17. Mallorca 22 23
18. Cadiz 23 18
19. Deportivo Alaves 23 17
20. Levante 22 11