94. Oscar Ödülleri için 10 kategorinin adayları belli oldu

Dünya prömiyerini 2021 Sundance Film Festivali’nde yapan ve Jüri Özel Ödülü ile Vimeo Jürisi En İyi Yönetmen Ödülleri‘ni kazanan, ulusal ve uluslararası festivallerde birçok ödüle layık görülen "Suçlular", En İyi Kısa Film kategorisine aday olmak için belirlenen 145 film arasından, 15 filmlik kısa listeye kaldı. Başrollerinde Deniz Altan, Lorin Merhart, Erdem Şenocak ve Ercan Kesal’ın yer aldığı "Suçlular", Anadolu’nun küçük bir kasabasında gece yarısı Emre ve Nazlı adlı genç bir çiftin, romantik bir gece geçirmek için otel aradıkları, ancak evlilik cüzdanları olmadığı için şehirdeki otellerden geri çevrildiği bir geceye odaklanıyor.

Oscar ödülleri için yarışacak yapımların tümü 8 Şubat 2022 tarihinde belli olacak.

Açıklanan tüm adaylar şöyle:

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

I’m Your Man (Almanya)

Great Freedom (Avusturya)

Playground (Belçika)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)

Flee (Danimarka)

Compartment No. 6 (Finlandiya)

A Hero (İran)

The Good Boss (İspanya)

The Hand of God (İtalya)

Lamb (İzlanda)

Drive My Car (Japonya)

Hive (Kosova)

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

EN İYİ SES

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick...BOOM!

West Side Story

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

So May We Start? (Annette)

Down To Joy (Belfast)

Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)

Automatic Woman (Bruised)

Dream Girl (Cinderella)

Beyond The Shore (CODA)

The Anonymous Ones (Dear Evan Hansen)

Just Look Up (Don’t Look Up)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Guns Go Bang (The Harder They Fall)

Be Alive (King Richard)

No Time To Die (No Time to Die)

Here I Am /Singing My Way Home (Respect)

Your Song Saved My Life (Sing 2)

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ BELGESEL

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

EN İYİ KISA METRAJ BELGESEL

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

Meksika - Prayers for the Stolen

Norveç - The Worst Person in the World

Panama - Plaza Catedral